CSI partners with driving academy to help people earn CDL license

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development is now partnering up with Top Gun Driving Academy to give students hands-on experience when getting a class A commercial driver’s license.

“CSI is really providing the online portion of the training for them, the rest is going to be done here at their facility, with their trucks and their equipment,” said Alex Wolford, the workforce development training coordinator at CSI.

With the new program, students will get hands-on experience with the semi-trucks, as well as take the required coursework.

“Right here for instance, this is one of the trucks that they will learn to do a vehicle inspection on, Vehicle inspection starts all the way from when they are approaching the vehicle to inside the cab and doing an air test to make sure their air system is working," said Michelle Christianson, the owner of Top Gun Driving Academy. “Once they master that, they will also be backing and driving different set routes, along with some along with some requirements that we put in place to make sure they are getting a little taste of everything.”

There is a need for commercial vehicle drivers in Idaho right now.

“Truck driving has become a pretty popular and pretty important job," Christianson said. “This course here is one of the workforce-type jobs, technical training jobs where you can go to school, in a short amount of time, and get out and make a pretty decent living.”

CSI’s Workforce Development team is excited for the new partnership.

“It’s a job that’s been needed for so long, and it continues to be a need, and right now there is just under 300 jobs that need to be filled in Idaho," Wolford said. “That’s current, and it’s going to continue to grow at least 5% every year.”

To learn more, visit CSI’s website.

Financial aid is available.

