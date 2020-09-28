Firefighters improve fire line around Badger Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Firefighters continue to focus on patrolling, improving and mopping up existing fire line around the fire that has been burning in the South Hills since mid-September.

What is called the Badger Fire has burned 89,847 acres in the Sawthooth National Forest in Cassia and Twin Falls counties. The fire is considered 89% contained.

Throughout Monday, repairs crews throughout the fire area are expected to be rehabilitating dozer line and removing snags along roads and in campgrounds. Hand crews will be improving the existing line east of Magic Mountain and the fire officials will lasses the possibilities for fire operations.

On Sunday, fire officials said the existing fire line held well and firefighters gained depth on the line east of Magic Mountain.

Nearly 450 firefighters, comprised of six crews, nine helicopters, six dozers and 29 engines are helping fight the fire.

Fire closer area is still in effect and hunters are not allowed to hunt in the closure area. Fire officials say the closure is in place for hunters' safety and that of firefighters. View the full forest closure here.

Idaho Fish and Game is offering hunters a raincheck or exchange for their tags for the area effected by the fire. Learn more here or call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

