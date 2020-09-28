Health district: There are still ways to enjoy Halloween safely

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Fall festivities are underway all around the Magic Valley, and the South Central Public Health District is helping offer information to keep the public safe this upcoming holiday.

Tubbs Berry Farm is just one of many areas open this year providing fall activities for adults and children. They have been open for over a decade, and this year they will be operating while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our goal is that families come out and play with their kids and make good memories,” said owner Kirk Tubbs

Tubbs Berry Farm is implementing precautions such as more spaced out activities, and limiting the amount of people who go through their gates. Meanwhile the health district says it is important to enjoy Halloween this year and to just incorporate proper health precautions into it.

“So if you are going to go to some sort of organized activity like a party or haunted house or some type of event, just make sure that you have the opportunity to call ahead and ask beforehand what they are doing so you can still social distance,” said Brianna Bodily with the Health district.

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the fall is on the health district’s radar, and the fight against the coronavirus is still very much happening. The CDC says person-to-person trick or treating is high risk, so the health district recommends possibly going to houses where candy is left outside.

“It’s not a good idea to just relax all of the precautions that we have been mentioning and working towards throughout this pandemic," Bodily said. 'There are ways that you can still enjoy this holiday have a great time, socialize, enjoy your candy, and do it safely."

