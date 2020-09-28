Advertisement

Idaho health officials say face masks work, but they must be worn

“We don’t consistently wear masks in our society.”
Idaho health officials stress the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Idaho health officials stress the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19(MGN)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the number of recent cases of COVID-19 not seeming to go down as much as many people would think it does have some questioning the use of face masks.

During a recent joint health care organization meeting with several health care providers from around the state, several doctors were asked about the effectiveness masks have at helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. David Peterman, a pediatrician with the Primary Health Medical Group, pointed out the fact that in South Korea masks were made mandatory and to date they have had less than 500 deaths to COVID-19 and the U.S. has surpassed 200,000. All the doctors in the virtual meeting agree masks are a great way to slow the spread, they just must be worn more.

“As orders and recommendations were put in place we did see the levels going down,” said Laura McGeorge, who practices internal medicine at St. Luke’s Clinic in Boise. “That being said we don’t consistently wear masks in our society and that may be one of the big differentiators from us with what happened in the southern hemisphere, and if you look at the per capita rates in the U.S. compared to some of the other countries, we’re seeing a lot of that goes to the fact that we do not consistently wear masks.”

Dr. Peterman said the American Academy of Pediatrics has made a very strong statement that with very few exceptions and child two years of age and older should be wearing masks in their childcare and schools to prevent spreading of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump gives an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy

Updated: 6 minutes ago
President Trump gives an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy.

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Separated by COVID-19 restrictions, dad supports son with cancer through silly dances

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.

Coronavirus

Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KTVT Staff
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.