Idaho health officials say face masks work, but they must be worn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the number of recent cases of COVID-19 not seeming to go down as much as many people would think it does have some questioning the use of face masks.

During a recent joint health care organization meeting with several health care providers from around the state, several doctors were asked about the effectiveness masks have at helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. David Peterman, a pediatrician with the Primary Health Medical Group, pointed out the fact that in South Korea masks were made mandatory and to date they have had less than 500 deaths to COVID-19 and the U.S. has surpassed 200,000. All the doctors in the virtual meeting agree masks are a great way to slow the spread, they just must be worn more.

“As orders and recommendations were put in place we did see the levels going down,” said Laura McGeorge, who practices internal medicine at St. Luke’s Clinic in Boise. “That being said we don’t consistently wear masks in our society and that may be one of the big differentiators from us with what happened in the southern hemisphere, and if you look at the per capita rates in the U.S. compared to some of the other countries, we’re seeing a lot of that goes to the fact that we do not consistently wear masks.”

Dr. Peterman said the American Academy of Pediatrics has made a very strong statement that with very few exceptions and child two years of age and older should be wearing masks in their childcare and schools to prevent spreading of COVID-19.

