Advertisement

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in the first of three presidential debates Tuesday night
The first presidential debate will kick off at 9 p.m EST Tuesday.
The first presidential debate will kick off at 9 p.m EST Tuesday.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump and the former Vice President Joe Biden will meet in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season.

This year’s debates will look different than in the past due to COVID-19. This debate was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Notre Dame, but moved due to coronavirus concerns. Chris Wallace, from “Fox News Sunday," will be the only moderator, and the crowd size at Case Western Reserve University will be limited.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers ahead of the debate. You can watch their interviews below.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho aims for 1M registered voters in November election

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in Idaho have said they are aiming for a million registered voters in the state this year, many of whom are expected to vote by mail during the pandemic.

Politics

Twin Falls County Clerk explains which ballot to use for new residence

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
With a growing number of new residents from out-of-state, many are working on getting their ID updated to become Idaho residents and that also includes registering to vote.

Politics

Election official: Requested absentee ballots must be used to cast vote

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:22 PM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
Twin Falls county clerk explains what would happen if someone were to request an absentee ballot and also go to a polling place

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

News

Heyburn voters to determine the fate of mayor in November

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Heyburn residents will be asked if they would like to recall their city mayor come the November election.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:15 AM MDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:59 AM MDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Politics

Some polling places will not be open for the upcoming August election

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:17 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The August elections for counties who have ordered them for bonds, levies or recall elections will be taking place Aug. 25.