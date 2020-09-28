Advertisement

School district names interim principal for Twin Falls High School

“Let’s rally around these educators and students so that they know how much we care for them in their time of need"
(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District has named an interim principal for Twin Falls High School after the sudden expected death of principal Dan Vogt.

The school district announced the high school’s associate principal Ryan Nesmith would move into the interim roll of principal in a statement released Monday afternoon.

In the statement superintendent Brady Dickinson said he is hopeful as a district, they can support Nesmith, staff and TFHS students as they “endeavor to continue with this school year.”

“Let’s rally around these educators and students so that they know how much we care for them in their time of need,” he said.

Nesmith has been the assistant principal at Twin Falls High School for the past six years. Previously, he was the vice principal at Burley High School and a science and Spanish teacher in the Kimberly School District.

Vogt died in his home on Saturday night with his wife by his side. Vogt taught and coached at Twin Falls High School for 11 years, then served as vice principal for eight years before serving as principal for at least six years.

KMVT is following this story and will have more later today.

