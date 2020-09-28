Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, September 28, 2020

We are going to have very nice fall weather today as we are going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and chilly temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected from tomorrow through Sunday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Out of these six days, Friday is going to be the cloudiest day, and even then, we are still going to have mostly sunny skies. The high temperatures are also going to be above average on these six days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. At night, near to above average temperatures are expected from tomorrow night through Saturday night as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. The wind is also going to be on the lighter side on these six days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Overall, we are going to have extremely nice fall weather over the next week, so definitely get outside and enjoy it as much as you can!

TODAY (MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Warmer. Winds: East 5-15 mph. High: 70

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Areas of frost around during the morning. A little warmer. Winds: North to South 5-15 mph. High: 67

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 39

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and a lot warmer. Winds: SE to NE 5-10 mph. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: North to SSW 5-10 mph. High: 75

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 42

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 80 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 77 Low: 42

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 79 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 77 Low: 43

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 77 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 75 Low: 42

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 78 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 74 Low: 42

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 76

