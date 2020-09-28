Advertisement

Twin Falls Pest Abatement discusses West Nile virus after case found in Gooding County

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District announced Friday that the West Nile virus was found in Gooding County.

According to the Twin Falls Pest Abatement District, the West Nile virus is transmitted from an infected mosquito when it bites a human or animal.

One might experience flu-like symptoms, such as a fever, muscle weakness or nausea.

The elderly and young children should take extra precautions when outside.

“There is a lot right now that people can do," said Brian Simper, manager of the Pest Abatement District. “Right now it’s fall. It’s cooler. People think, ‘Oh, it’s cool. Mosquitoes aren’t out,’ but they are still out. There just isn’t as many. They aren’t as active, so wear long sleeves, long pants, wear EPA approved repellents.”

Draining standing water from yards will eliminate a breeding spot for mosquitoes as well, such as birdbaths, old tires and water troughs.

