Twin Falls theater students overcome COVID-19 to hold first school play of the year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The theater department at Twin Falls High School managed to put on its first school play of the year this past week, but COVID- 19 did present many obstacles for the students and their teacher. However, they were able to overcome all of it by doing something the school has never done before.

For their first play of the Fall semester, theater students at Twin Falls High School did four performances of A Midsummer Nights Dream, and the famous monologues from William Shakespeare’s the play weren’t heard inside Roeper Auditorium but outside of it, in the parking lot

“We have had plays in different locations throughout the building and things like that, but no, never outside. This is a new beast,” said James Haycock, who is play’s director and a drama teacher at Twin Falls High School.

He said that he and other staff members were afraid COVID-19 would prevent the school from holding the play indoors, and if the kids had to wear face masks during the production, it might hinder their performance, so outdoors was the solution.

“We have rented some lighting, so we have some mover lights. Minimal lighting that will move where the actors go, so that helps accommodate that. We have about 20 microphones on the actors, and this is a much bigger space than inside. Inside we have about 50 wide that we have to cover. Out here I think it’s 80, maybe 92 feet,” Haycock said.

However, COVID-19 still managed to create obstacles for Haycock and the students. Unfortunately, three cast members who were pulled for exposure to the coronavirus in class, Haycock said one occurred last Friday and two occurred on Monday, and the play opened on Wednesday. He said they went into emergency mode and moved one actress into another role and brought in two additional actors to play the other parts.

“That is a little bit stressful. One actor had to learn four pages of monologues in 24 hours, but he is a pro and does such a fantastic job,” Haycock said.

Sutherland Smith who was one of the actors called in to fill the void said with a grin and a chuckle, “It’s very difficult to learn Shakespeare on short notice,” but in the end, he is just glad to be acting because opportunities to perform have been slim and none due to COVID-19. A lot of theaters have shut their doors.

“This is my first show, and it is a breath of fresh air to be doing something,” Smith said.

The actor not only had to learn his lines on short notice, but he had to play one of the lead roles. He had to play Titania, who is also a woman, but the young actor was up to the challenge and had fun with it.

“We are playing it technically as a man, as to not upset anyone, but I am not exactly playing it as the most masculine man in existence,” Smith said with a smile.

Sophomore Kate Cummings, who plays Helena in the play, said she was nervous at first about doing the play outdoors because it might present too many obstacles for the students to overcome.

“I would say mics have been our biggest struggle, because the Wifi hasn’t worked for our teacher out here, and he has to go inside and mic (manual) in there. Its been a struggle,” Cummings said.

Smith said its much colder working outdoors, and the crew can’t control lighting as well outdoors compared to inside, and the sound equipment isn’t up to quality because of the wind.

However, after four performances, the outdoors started to grow on the actors, and Cumming said she is now looking forward to doing more performances outside.

“I got to tell you I like the outside better. It has been a fun experience,” Cummings said. “I like the aspect of how close the audience is. I like how we can use the different aspects of the outdoor of the theater. We get to use the bed of rocks as a bed. We get to use the shrubbery as a forest, so that has definitely been an advantage.”

Haycock said performing outdoors is a great learning experience for the students. The actors who want to move on after high school and pursue acting as a career it prepares them with festivals. Haycock said the Idaho Shakespeare Festival is outdoors. The teacher also said he is open to possibly doing more plays outdoors in the future.

“I think it is a great opportunity for kids to learn a different environment and how to communicate with an audience that is so far away, and in inclimate weather, running through bushes that cause you allergic reactions,” Haycock said with a chuckle and smile.

In the end, the performance just wasn’t a thrill for the performers, but audience members too.

“Audiences can come in their trucks or cars, bring their lawn chairs, bring their BBQs,” Haycock said. “That’s the spirit of it. This riotous, noisy audience. They get to be themselves. They get to play out there, and that is how it was in Shakespeare’s day," Haycock said.

