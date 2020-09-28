Y Knot Winery begins wine making process

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Y Knot Winery in Glenns Ferry is beginning its most busy time of year with the picking of the grapes and making of wine.

When choosing a glass of wine at a restaurant or a bottle of wine at a store, people may have wondered the process of turning grapes into wine. The Y Knot Winery gave KMVT a tour.

“We hand pick as you saw earlier," said Jamie Martin, the wine maker. “We’ve got the crews picking into buckets, dumping into bins, and we’ll go through and probably we’ll be looking at around 3 to 4 ton of grapes per acre this year.”

The hot, dry weather this summer made for a great growing season for the Glenns Ferry Vineyard.

After de-stemming and crushing the grapes, the juice and pulp goes through a pump into a fermentation bin.

“When you crush the grapes into the bin, the red grapes, then you add the yeast, and the yeast will start the fermentation process,” Martin said.

The fermentation causes the grape skins to float to the top of the bin so three times a day for three weeks, they have to mix the grape skins back into the bin.

“Then we will take and take that must, but it’s now wine, we’ll take that, pump it into the press, and press all the wine off of the skins, and discard them and then all the wine goes into barrels,” Martin said.

Then 8 to 12 months later, that wine will go into the bottles and sold to customers, both at the winery and in stores.

“We always have vintages," Martin said. "We are finishing up one vintage and then going into the next, so those wines are ready to be drunk in that same manner,”

The Y Knot Winery has a restaurant, cabins and an RV park.

“It’s just a great weekend getaway that’s just far enough away that people don’t want to bother you, but just close enough that it doesn’t take all day to get there,” said Teresa McCallum.

