Contractor flown to Boise hospital after falling into Jerome wastewater treatment tank

A contractor was flown to Boise after falling into a Jerome wastewater treatment tank Tuesday morning.
By Layne Rabe and Vanessa Grieve
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A contractor was flown to Boise after falling into a Jerome wastewater treatment tank Tuesday morning.

Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison said the contractor fell 20-25 feet off a ladder into an empty tank.

The contractor was flown to a Boise hospital and his condition was not known.

Magic Valley Paramedics, Jerome Police, Jerome Fire and Magic Valley Special Operations Rescue Team were called to the Jerome wastewater treatment facility around 9 a.m. Air St. Luke’s also responded.

KMVT will post more information when it becomes available.

