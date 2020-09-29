Advertisement

CSI softball looks to make up for lost time this fall

The Golden Eagles play fall scrimmages at home the next three weekends
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho softball team is back together practicing, and now playing the game they love. After a spring season that was cut short, the Golden Eagles welcome 10 newcomers.

“During the summer you do a lot of nothing I feel like, so it’s nice to have like a set schedule again, you know, school, practice and stuff," said sophomore Middle Infielder Carley Croshaw. "It’s also just nice just to be back playing the game and with your friends,”

“I mean every year is a special and unique journey,” said Head Coach Nick Baumert.

Carley Croshaw is the only member of the Golden Eagle team to have a full CSI season under her belt. The third-year sophomore received an extra year of eligibility due to the spring season being cancelled. The elder of the group now finds herself in a leadership role.

“In class, making sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to, on the field, just making sure people have questions, I am always there to help and answer and just kind of guide them as best I can," Croshaw said. "Everyone comes in having their own knowledge and stuff. It’s a lot to learn. It’s a learning game for sure.”

Croshaw said the energy and enthusiasm about softball is strong with this team.

“Just how hard we work and how we have each other’s back for everything," said sophomore Pitcher Kenzie Waters. “Like Carley said, the excitement we all have to be here is really fun.”

After playing a doubleheader at home last weekend, the team will continue to host weekend games for the next three weeks. CSI will play on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“You know it is so amazing to be back on the field and being able to compete at the game we love,” Baumert said.

