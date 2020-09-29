How do school administrators approach athletics when air quality becomes an issue?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The combination of the Badger Fire and other fires throughout the western U.S., smoke continues to fill the sky in the Magic Valley.

Putting you first, KMVT wanted to know how schools in the area are adapting to the situation, and what protocols are in place, especially with athletics.

The Idaho High School Activities Association recommends that if the air quality index reaches over 150 at the site of an event, the school postpones or cancels it.

Burley athletic director Randy Winn says in situations where air quality is a problem, he is constantly monitoring the air quality and is in constant communication with administrators with opposing schools.

“If we have already started the game, we’ll probably keep going. unless it goes way above 150, and that’s a another story," Winn said. "If it stays at 150, 151, then we’ll probably go. If it’s an hour before the game and we’re over 150 then we may postpone it. It’s pretty tough once we get everybody here, get the kids out here playing, it’s pretty disappointing for them and the fans to make the trip to cancel it when it’s just a couple of points over.”

If another school were to express concern about playing in certain conditions, all options would be considered. Making a final decision is a joint effort, Winn said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.