Human remains identified as Elko woman missing for one year

ELKO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) - The remains of an Elko, Nevada, woman missing for about a year have been found and identified.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said possible human remains were found Sept. 17 in the Adobe Mountain Range are of Elko County. The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Elizabeth “Beth” Agee-Morrison.

The Elko woman was reported missing by family in September of 2019. Next of kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office has been investigating the woman’s and Doug Hegge’s disappearance. Both were reported missing at about the same time and were reported to have been together, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about Agee-Morrison or Hegge is encouraged to call a tip line at 775-748-7684.

