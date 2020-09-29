Idaho gas prices fall one cent from previous week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The average price of gas across the country has either stayed the same or decreased over the last week. In Idaho, prices dropped from $2.45 down to $2.44.

However, Idaho moved up to 8th in the country for the most expensive average gas price, according to AAA Idaho. While Idaho prices fell a cent, Utah gas prices fell 3 cents.

Utah moved back to ninth as a result.

Officials say since there are still some warm days left in the year, demand for gas may not drop as quickly as in years past.

“With demand being a little bit artificially high for people who want to come here from outside the state, people in Washington and Oregon that maybe don’t have as many activities for recreation and things like that, Idaho could be an attractive solution for them," said Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Idaho Matthew Conde. "So that is a situation where demand here may be artificially higher than it would normally be and it may cause savings here to be a little bit slower in coming, but we do think they will come.”

Conde says Idahoans can save on the roads by avoiding peak congestion time. Maintaining tire pressure also helps with fuel economy.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.