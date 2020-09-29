Advertisement

Idaho is entering 3rd coronavirus wave, health experts say

Officials say Idaho now has more than 40,500 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and some health experts are warning that the state is entering its third wave of new infections.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho now has more than 40,500 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and some health experts are warning that the state is entering its third wave of new infections.

Former St. Luke’s Health System CEO Dr. David Pate is a a member of the state’s coronavirus task force and says Idaho is being hit what could become its largest spike of cases so far as students return to school and colder weather limits outdoor activities.

Brigham Young University-Idaho officials warned students last week that that the school could close its campus if people flaunt social distancing and mask requirements and cases continue to rise.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

