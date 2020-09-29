Advertisement

Kimberly shuts out Gooding; local scores

Bulldogs move to 9-0
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly is sitting at the top of the High Desert Conference standings, with the regular season wrapping up next week.

We take you to the second half, the home team up 5-0.

The Bulldogs looking to add on, as Bella Osterman with the laser beam shot, goal for Kimberly, they take a 6-0 lead.

But the Senators tightening up their defense, as Ava Wight can’t quite get a goal off before Angela Murrillo snags it.

This time Monserrat Torres, on the breakaway, she has two senators behind her and her shot attempt, snagged by murillo at the last second, great save for the junior.

However, Kimberly has been known to score in bunches and that’s what they did, tagging on two more including a shot by freshman Lydia Johns.

The Bulldogs win the game, 8-0. They’re now 9-0 on the season, 7-0 in conference. The Senators fall to 2-5-1. Gooding is battling health issues this season.

Scoring Breakdown:

Goals scored by: So. Monserrat Torres 2 goals Jr. Madison Smith 2 goals Fr. Ellie Stastny 2 goals Jr. Bella Osterman 1 goal Fr. Lydia Johns 1 goal Assists by: Ellie Weaver - 2 Monserrat Torres - 1 Madison Smith - 1 Bella Osterman - 1 Sidnee Kerner - 1 (Freshman) Serenity Brown - 1 (freshman).

OTHER SCORES:

Wendell 6, Declo 0

BOYS SCORE:

Wendell 4, Declo 0

VOLLEYBALL:

Gooding 3, Wendell 0: 25-10; 25-16; 25-13 - Grace Lethlean 4 kills, 8 digs, served 100% | Kiera Patterson 4 kills, 1 block | Reece Fleming served 100%, 6 digs, 2 kills

(Saturday’s game)

Malad 3, Declo 2: Great volleys and strong defense carried them to 5 games. Final score 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23, 8-15.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kimberly remains unbeaten

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kimberly Bulldogs hosted the Gooding Senators on Monday with districts fast approaching.

Sports

CSI softball kicks off fall schedule

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
CSI softball kicks off fall schedule. Saturday's doubleheader was the first live action as a team since March.

Sports

CSI softball kicks off fall schedule.

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT
CSI softball kicks off fall schedule. Saturday's doubleheader was the first live action as a team since March.

Sports

Minico holds off Burley; football roundup

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Carey beat Wood River in an eight-man/11-man game, Minico held off its rival, Jerome beats its southern neighbor, Kimberly stays undefeated, Filer earns the shutout and Buhl fought hard until the end.

Latest News

Sports

Minico bests Burley

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:46 PM MDT

Sports

Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14.

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:19 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14. Trojans hand Lions first loss since 2018.

Sports

Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14.

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:52 AM MDT
Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14. Trojans hand Lions first loss since 2018.

Sports

Twin Falls can’t keep up with Century

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:45 AM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Bruins drop Friday night's game to Century.

Sports

Bruins fall to 1-4

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:28 AM MDT
Twin Falls could not keep up with the visitors, falling to Century, 31-8.

Sports

No. 2 Oakley stays undefeated, moves to 5-0 on the season

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:11 AM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
The Murtaugh Red Devils put up a fight, but couldn't keep up with the Hornets.