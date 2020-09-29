Kimberly shuts out Gooding; local scores

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly is sitting at the top of the High Desert Conference standings, with the regular season wrapping up next week.

We take you to the second half, the home team up 5-0.

The Bulldogs looking to add on, as Bella Osterman with the laser beam shot, goal for Kimberly, they take a 6-0 lead.

But the Senators tightening up their defense, as Ava Wight can’t quite get a goal off before Angela Murrillo snags it.

This time Monserrat Torres, on the breakaway, she has two senators behind her and her shot attempt, snagged by murillo at the last second, great save for the junior.

However, Kimberly has been known to score in bunches and that’s what they did, tagging on two more including a shot by freshman Lydia Johns.

The Bulldogs win the game, 8-0. They’re now 9-0 on the season, 7-0 in conference. The Senators fall to 2-5-1. Gooding is battling health issues this season.

Scoring Breakdown:

Goals scored by: So. Monserrat Torres 2 goals Jr. Madison Smith 2 goals Fr. Ellie Stastny 2 goals Jr. Bella Osterman 1 goal Fr. Lydia Johns 1 goal Assists by: Ellie Weaver - 2 Monserrat Torres - 1 Madison Smith - 1 Bella Osterman - 1 Sidnee Kerner - 1 (Freshman) Serenity Brown - 1 (freshman).

OTHER SCORES:

Wendell 6, Declo 0

BOYS SCORE:

Wendell 4, Declo 0

VOLLEYBALL:

Gooding 3, Wendell 0: 25-10; 25-16; 25-13 - Grace Lethlean 4 kills, 8 digs, served 100% | Kiera Patterson 4 kills, 1 block | Reece Fleming served 100%, 6 digs, 2 kills

(Saturday’s game)

Malad 3, Declo 2: Great volleys and strong defense carried them to 5 games. Final score 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23, 8-15.

