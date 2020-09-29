Advertisement

Lance Clow — Legislative District 24, Representative, position A

Lance Clow is running for reelection to Idaho Legislative District 24 representative, position A.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Lance Clow is running for re-election for Legislative District 24 representative, position A. He is a four-term incumbent, elected in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. He’s also served five terms on the Twin Falls City Council from 1994-2012.

Clow said, “I have found that community service and representative government provide me the opportunity to give back to the community.”

The following are responses from the candidate to a questionnaire KMVT sent:

Education and training:

  • BA Degree, Economics – California Lutheran University, 1969
  • Graduate Studies in Finance – Cal State University Northridge and Idaho State University
  • College of Financial Planning – Denver, Colorado 1994 Certified Financial Planner

Civic affiliation:

Past President/Chairman of:

  • Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls
  • MagicFest
  • Citizens for a Better Community – Funding to build the Twin Falls City Pool
  • College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles
  • Twin Falls Housing Authority
  • Magic Valley Regional Medical Center Foundation
  • Student Loan Fund of Idaho
  • Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, Board Member and Treasurer
  • Twin Falls Senior Center, Board Member
  • Twin Falls City Councilman 1994-2012, including Mayor for 6 of those years
  • Idaho House of Representatives District 24A - 2012 Present
  • Twin Falls Community Foundation, Board Member

Gubernatorial Appointments:

  • Idaho Public Transportation Advisory Council
  • Magistrate Judge Commission
  • Eastern Idaho Comprehensive Aquifer Management Committee

Professional associations:

  • Idaho Bankers Association Committees (Marketing and Consumer Compliance)
  • National Association of Certified Financial Planners

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

  • Coach of Youth Baseball, Football, Basketball and Softball
  • Chairman of the Magic Valley Outstanding Young Woman (Jr. Miss) two years

What office are you running for?

o I am a four-term incumbent, elected in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

· Twin Falls City Council (1994-2012) ( 5 terms)

· I have found that community service and representative government provide me the opportunity to give back to the community.

How will your experience help you in this position?

· Since my first community leadership roles in 1970, I have discovered a passion to serve and address community issues through creative and collaborative work. This experience working in the community has give me the ability to listen, learn and help find solutions to community, city and state issues.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

· Proven leadership and dedication to the community. My record shows that my passions are not one dimensional. I have served on the Twin Falls City Council and presided as Mayor for 6 of the 181/2 years. This includes many city working groups and liaison to the various city commissions and departments.

· Over the past eight years, I have been a member of the House Education, Business and Local Government Committees. Having served four years as Vice Chairman of the Business Committee and currently serve as the House Education Chairman.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office? How would you accomplish this?

· We are in some unusual times facing the Covid-19 pandemic and related impacts on society. I hope to continue my leadership of the House Education committee and guide state policy to prepare our K-12 and higher education students for productive and meaningful careers.

· I will continue to a responsive, attentive and conservative representative through compassionate, accessible and creative leadership.

What do you want voters to know about you?

· The offices and positions that I have held in service to the community came from the passion to make the community a better place that has been recognized by a wide variety of citizens with whom I have worked. An analysis of my career, both political and professional, should demonstrate to the voter that my elected positions are a recognition of hard community work, not a position of entitlement. I will continue to be a leader who will listen to the citizens and not impose my will upon them. Yes, we will not always agree, but we should always be respectful.

