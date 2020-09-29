Magic Mountain Ski Resort plans to be ready for the start of the season

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As of Monday according to fire officials, the Badger Fire was 89 percent contained and destroyed more than 89,000 acres, The fire was nearly on the doorstep of the Magic Mountain Ski Resort. KMVT checked in with the owner of the resort to see how close the fire came, and if the fire is going to impact the start of the season.

Gary Miller and his wife Suzette have owned the Magic Mountain Ski Resort for about 14 years, and they bought it because of their love for the outdoors.

“It’s definitely not about money or income or anything about that. We love the mountain and meeting new families,” Miller said.

The owner said he and his family have construction companies, trucking companies, and a couple of other companies in town, but when they are at the resort its kind of its own little world, where the cell reception is bad, and they can just get away from everything.

Miller said Magic Mountain is not a destination resort, but a small “ma and pa operation” that many locals from the Magic Valley enjoy coming to. He said each year they get more and more customers. It’s hard to say how many, but they are getting to capacity now on ski lifts. He said the resort offers a little bit of everything from black diamonds to beginner runs. In all the resort has one chair lift and more than 20 runs.

However, the idea of the Magic Mountain Ski Resort vanishing away quickly became a reality for MIller and his family when the Badger Fire started. The owner said when he heard about the wildfire about two weeks ago he initially wasn’t too worried.

“We heard it was just a small fire and we weren’t too concerned about it,” Miller said.

As the fire started burning closer and closer to the resort, he started getting worried, causing him and his wife some sleepless nights and many prayers.

“We have worked so hard in the last 13 years to establish this and bringing it where it is, and the memories that we have. It would be the end of the world almost,” Miller said.

Now the fire is near containment, and Miller said he is sleeping a lot easier at night now, but he is very aware of how close of the fire came when he drives up the mountain to the resort.

“On the way up here you look at it and see all the destruction, and it’s gone. The beauty is that it will come back,” Miller said in an optimistic tone.

He said he is extremely thankful to the men and women who put their life on line to save his resort and other structures in the area.

“We talk about how long and how many hours that those guys have put in. We can not thank them enough for saving this,” Miller said.

Even though the Badger Fire has been an awful situation for everyone involved, the owner said he is more worried about COVID-19 impacting his business for the start of the season than the wildfire itself.

“I feel like we have this [about] 90 percent contained. I think we are going to be okay. The virus is still lingering around and we are not sure what is going to happen there,” Miller said.

He said they are still dependent on Mother Nature, and if they get 16 to 18 inches of snow they will be ready to go for the start of the season, with happier days and big crowds.

“I am looking forward to having those kids come up here and skiing, business as usual hopefully,” Miller said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.