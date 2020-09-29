Advertisement

Play of the Week: Raft River’s Seth Tracy

The Trojan’s diving catch is the top prep play of the week
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s edition of KMVT’s Play of the Week takes us to KMVT’s Game of the Week: Raft River and Lighthouse Christian.

Raft River normally likes to go on the ground. This time, early in the first half, Bodee Spencer decides to air it out. Seth Tracy is Spencer’s target.

Tracy lays out, full extension to make the diving grab over the right shoulder — 10 out of 10 for difficulty. Tracy would catch a couple of touchdowns in Raft River’s 66-14 victory.

