South central Idaho COVID-19 cases double in four weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in south central Idaho have double in the past four weeks.

South Central Public Health District said the upward trend is most notable in six of the district’s eight counties. On Sept. 24, the the district recorded the largest single-day jump in cases with 151, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release.

“This isn’t one event exposing people to the disease," said Logan Hudson, public health division administrator. "This isn’t one county facing a surge. We’re looking at an increasing trend across most of the district that may continue to rise if people don’t take precautions.”

The health district said the last week of August saw 187 cases reported, compared to the recent total of 471 cases for the week ending Saturday.

Twin Falls, Blaine, Cassia, Camas and Minidoka counties saw significant case increases over the last four weeks. Jerome County’s cases surged in the middle of that time, but have leveled out again. Lincoln County’s cases rose slightly and have dropped significantly since.

The heath district is often seeing an infected person at work or social event, who then brings the disease home to their family.

"If we can incorporate social distancing and mask use into our daily lives, we can continue to socialize but protect our families from disease,” said Tanis Maxwell, epidemiology program manager.

A graph provided by the health district shows specific data.

Twin Falls, Blaine, Cassia, Camas, and Minidoka counties saw significant case increases over the last four weeks. Jerome county’s cases surged in the middle of that time, but have leveled out again. Lincoln county’s cases rose slightly and have dropped significantly since. See more specific data in the graph. (Brianna Bodily | South Central Public Health District)

The health district has two COVID-19 information hotlines: one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965, and one in English at 208-737-1138. The hotline is open on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please refer to https://phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for daily numbers, guidance, and resources. Refer to https://phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus-dashboard/ for weekly demographic and data updates

