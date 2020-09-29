Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Beautiful and quiet fall weather is expected over the next seven days as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

There may be a little bit of cloud cover around from Thursday night through Saturday evening as a couple weak disturbances pass by our area, but outside of that, lots of sunshine is expected during the day and clear skies are expected at night over the next seven days. With very little in the way of cloud cover, that also means that there is going to be little to no moisture around, so do not expect any precipitation over the next week.

In terms of temperatures, they are going to be very consistent and very pleasant as we go through the next week. Highs in the Wood River Valley are generally going to be in the mid to upper 70s and highs in the Magic Valley are generally going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and these high temperatures are about ten degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. Low temperatures over the next week are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as lows are generally going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be an issue over the next week as Idaho standard winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are expected more often than not.

Overall, we are going to have extremely nice fall weather over the next week, so definitely get outside and enjoy it as much as you can!

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: SE to NNE 5-10 mph. High: 79

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a lot warmer. Winds: North to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 74

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 42

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: NNE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 77

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 43

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 81 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 77 Low: 44

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 78 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 76 Low: 42

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 78 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 74 Low: 42

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 80 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 76 Low: 43

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 79

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 76

