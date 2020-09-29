Advertisement

Texas grand jury: No action against man who killed church shooter

Jack Wilson, 71, poses for a photo at a firing range outside his home in Granbury, Texas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Wilson trains the volunteer security team of the West Freeway Church of Christ, where a gunman shot two people Sunday before being shot by Wilson.
Jack Wilson, 71, poses for a photo at a firing range outside his home in Granbury, Texas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Wilson trains the volunteer security team of the West Freeway Church of Christ, where a gunman shot two people Sunday before being shot by Wilson.(Jake Bleiberg | AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has decided to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people in late December at a Fort Worth-area church.

Jack Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

He fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot another security volunteer and a communion server.

The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

