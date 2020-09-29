Advertisement

Wood River Middle School teacher named Idaho Teacher of the Year

“I am honored to work with such incredible devoted educators at this school"
In a surprise announcement Tuesday morning, Jorge Pulliero was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year.
In a surprise announcement Tuesday morning, Jorge Pulliero was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Each year, the Idaho State Department of Education names a teacher of the year.

This year it is a Spanish teacher at Wood River Middle School.

“There is only one of these people every year throughout the state of Idaho, and I’m so proud to announce that your very own Jorge Pulleiro is the State of Idaho’s 2021 Teacher of the Year,” said the superintendent of public education Sherri Ybarra.

In a surprise announcement Tuesday morning, Pulliero was not expecting to be named the Teacher of the Year and was emotional as he heard the news.

Pulliero has been at Wood River Middle School since 2012, where he is a part of the dual immersion Spanish language arts program.

“I am honored to work with such incredible devoted educators at this school," he said. “I’m so grateful for my department, my world language department. They are just amazing.”

He began an exchange program for eighth graders at Wood River Middle School where they spend three weeks in Madrid each March, fully immersing themselves in the language and the culture.

“I just want to commend you, Jorge, and the leaders of this school for making this incredible opportunity for our kids," Ybarra said. “I can’t say enough great things about having kids immersed in another culture and having them spend time learning about how you learn another language.”

While Pulleiro cares about his students' education, he cares more about them as people.

“We are here for our students," he said. “I am here for them. I love them, and I believe in them. If they could only see even farther and see that they can become who they want to become.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

