7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seven people have been shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home.

Mayor Tom Barrett says there were no fatalities Wednesday, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

Media advisory



Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting on the 4200 block of West Fond Du Lac Ave. Chief Brunson will be available for comment regarding this shooting at approximately 3:15pm on the 4200 block of West Townsend St, on the southwest corner. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) September 30, 2020

Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said there were about 100 mourners at the funeral home at the time.

They were there for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.

