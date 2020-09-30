Advertisement

Bring out the brooms, Shoshone earns the sweep

Oakley put up a battle, losing by two points in two of the sets
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Everyone is chasing Lighthouse in the Snake River Conference and Tuesday night marked a big match for Oakley and Shoshone.

The teams are sitting in the middle of the pack.

With Shoshone already up two sets, Karlie Chapman back sets for Destiny Rodriguez and give the junior the kill.

Lacee Power serving for the visitors, Indians set up the offense, Dani Regalado passes to Chapman who connects right with Regalado and Shoshone gets the kill.

They go onto sweep, but winning two of the three sets by only two points with the final of 27-25, 25-23 and 25-19.

Oakley’s stats: Brooke Power produced nine kills | Kylan Jones added six kills | Lyzan Gillette produced 27 digs | Fallon Bedke provided 3 kills | Lacee Power recorded 17 set assists

