Buster, Carl E.

September 23, 2020, age 84
Carl E. Buster, 84, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GOODING—Carl Buster, 83, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Carl was born on November 6, 1935 in Ashdown, Arkansas, the son of John and Ruby Buster. He was raised in Arkansas, educated in Arkansas 1st – 6th grades; educated in California 7th – 12th grades; and attending further education in Portland, Oregon for six years where he earned a Master of Divinity degree.

He married Jackie Ruth LaBlue on March 26, 1955 in Tulare, California.

He is survived by: Jackie R. Buster of Gooding; three sons – Jack Buster of Bakersfield, California, Tom Buster of Auburn, California, and Carl Buster, Jr. of Centralia, Washington; one daughter – Elizabeth Cram of Gooding, Idaho; one sister – Patricia Ann Williams of Gracemont, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren – Adela, Lori, Mary, Jason, Jacob, Micah, Joel, Colton, McKenzie, Carson and Cadell; and great grandchildren – Aaron, Warren, Jackson, Wyatt, Beau, Jordan, Bella and Aubrey.

He was preceded in death by: daughter – Kimberly Robin Buster; Timothy Buster; his parents – John and Ruby Buster; and step-father – James.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Gooding Springs Calvary Chapel.

A graveside inurnment with military honors will take place on a later date at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Memorial contribution may be made to: Jews for Jesus  60 Haight St. San Francisco, California 94102-5895.

Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

