City of Twin Falls and ITD bag stoplight on 2nd Avenue West

Officials are testing to see if it is better to take out the stoplight in the future.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Officials say the City of Twin Falls and the Idaho Transportation Department have been monitoring the traffic at the intersection of Fairfield Street and 2nd Avenue West.

The numbers actually show a decrease in traffic through Fairfield Street. As a result, officials have bagged the lights, for now. The Fairfield Street portion of the intersection is a now a two-way stop.

“We’re testing it at this point," Public Information Coordinator for the City of Twin Falls Josh Palmer said, "That is the reason for the bags over the lights. Those traffic signals can be used in other locations if they are going to be more effective, so that is kind of one of the things we are looking at.”

Palmer says the test will last at least 90 days.

After the test period, the City of Twin Falls and the ITD will work together to make a decision about the stoplights.

