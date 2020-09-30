CSI women’s basketball welcomes newcomers from across the world

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College Of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team has a couple of players from both the land down under and their kiwi neighbors to the east.

“I’m from Perth, Australia,” freshman guard Courtney Stothard said.

“I’m from Queensland, Australia,” freshman guard Kyra Paniora said.

“I’m a freshman from New Zealand, Christchurch,” freshman forward Ashlee Strawbridge said.

Returning sophomore Kaitlin Burgess also hails from New Zealand.

“Well, we’ve always liked the kids that come out of that area," Head Coach Randy Rogers said. "We think their skill work is a lot further along than other parts of the United States, especially, and other parts of the world. They do a lot of good things with their footwork in different leagues growing up. I think they are well coached and they put a lot of time into it.”

Coach Rogers doesn’t have any tricks up his sleeve to recruit girls from all over the world to play for CSI. It’s more about the brand and word of mouth.

“Obviously us international girls, well I know that me personally, I didn’t come over for a visit or to check out any schools, I just had to trust word of mouth that this would be the place to come and gratefully it is amazing, I’m loving the experience," Strawbridge said.

“I love it, it’s a bit different compared to Australia where I live, we had beaches, there’s a lot in the city, there’s a lot to do there, but coming across the world, just experiencing new things," Paniora said. "So, it’s really fun.”

Having other international players on the team, helps players adjust to being so far from home.

“Having someone else who’s got the same challenges that you do," Stothard said. "You’re both homesick, you’re both missing your family, you’re both coming into a new place and you have no idea who and what and where to go. So, I think it’s very helpful that we are finding our steps together.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.