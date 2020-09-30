Advertisement

Experts say it is common to have lingering COVID-19 effects

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Information from medical literature finds that it’s very common for COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized to have lingering symptom’s sometimes for months after their illness, says Dr. Jennifer Ross, acting professor of medicine, infectious diseases and global health at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

From fatigue to loss of taste and smell, to even coughs and trouble breathing, to trouble with memory or concentrating, some people are experiencing these symptoms for months after leaving the hospital.

This virus is complicated because it is still so new, so the long-term effects aren’t always known.

Researchers and doctors are doing studies and learning more every day about the virus.

“What we are finding is that after patients leave the hospital, it is very common for them to have lingering symptoms sometimes for months after their illness," Ross said. “So having a point of care to continue to receive care for their symptoms is very important.”

Ross reminds people the best way to protect oneself is to still practice all the social distancing guidelines, wear a face mask and wash hands.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wood River Middle School Teacher named teacher of the year

Updated: 51 minutes ago
As teacher of the year, he will represent all of Idaho's educators.

News

Heyburn Citizens ramp-up campaign for city mayor recall

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Heyburn residents will be determining the fate of their mayor in the November election, and campaign signs for his recall can now be seen around town.

News

CSI law enforcement academy is seeing an increase in enrollment this semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 is not impacting training or enrollment.

News

CSI law enforcement academy is seeing an increase in enrollment this semester

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
COVID-19 is not impacting training or enrollment.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls and transportation department bag downtown stoplight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
City of Twin Falls and ITD bag stoplight on 2nd Avenue. Officials are testing to see if it is better to take out the stoplight in the future.

News

Twin Falls theater students overcome COVID-19 to hold first school play of the year

Updated: 14 hours ago
Students perform outside for the first time ever.

News

Magic Mountain Ski Resort plans to be ready for the start of the season

Updated: 14 hours ago
Badger Fire caused owners some sleepless nights

News

Wood River Middle School teacher named Idaho Teacher of the Year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
In a surprise announcement Tuesday morning, Pulliero was not expecting to be named the teacher of the year and was emotional as he heard the news.

Regional

2 teens charged with murder of E. Idaho man

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KIDK/KIFI
Two 18-year-old boys are charged with killing a man following a shooting Monday in Ammon.

News

Contractor flown to Boise hospital after falling into Jerome wastewater treatment tank

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe and Vanessa Grieve
A contractor was flown to Boise after falling into a Jerome wastewater treatment tank Tuesday morning.