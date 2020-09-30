Experts say it is common to have lingering COVID-19 effects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Information from medical literature finds that it’s very common for COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized to have lingering symptom’s sometimes for months after their illness, says Dr. Jennifer Ross, acting professor of medicine, infectious diseases and global health at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

From fatigue to loss of taste and smell, to even coughs and trouble breathing, to trouble with memory or concentrating, some people are experiencing these symptoms for months after leaving the hospital.

This virus is complicated because it is still so new, so the long-term effects aren’t always known.

Researchers and doctors are doing studies and learning more every day about the virus.

“What we are finding is that after patients leave the hospital, it is very common for them to have lingering symptoms sometimes for months after their illness," Ross said. “So having a point of care to continue to receive care for their symptoms is very important.”

Ross reminds people the best way to protect oneself is to still practice all the social distancing guidelines, wear a face mask and wash hands.

