Advertisement

Green, Dan G

September 22, 2020, age 88
Dan G Green, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by family.
Dan G Green, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by family.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Burley—Dan G Green, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born Dec. 24, 1931, in Almo, Idaho, to Weldon George and Florence Ruth Nunn Green, he and his twin brother, Don, were the fourth and fifth of six children.  He attended schools in Almo, Raft River, Albion, and Burley, where he graduated from Burley High School in 1951.  He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Delores Price, also from Burley, on June 12, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

Dan loved people of all ages.  He was kind and compassionate and was always looking for ways to serve others.  His favorite hymn was, “Have I Done Any Good?” – and that is how he lived his life.

Throughout his life he was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  His passion for service was most evident in temple work, where he had the opportunity to serve both as a temple worker and as a patron.  He and Delores also enjoyed serving as stake and ward missionaries.

Dan had a strong work ethic and developed many talents as a baker, glassworker, craftsman, handyman and master gardener.  Resourceful and creative in problem solving, his motto was to “work smarter, not harder.”

He is survived by his wife, Delores Green of Burley; sons, Kim Alan Green of Draper, Utah, and Michael (Becky) Green of Brea, Calif.; daughters, Kathy Green of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lisa (Wallace) Blacker of Heyburn; 18 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by their infant daughter, Janet Sue, in 1960; his parents, Weldon and Florence Green; three brothers, Roy, Vern and twin brother Don; as well as two sisters, Ruth Catmull and LaVora Poulton.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley.  Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Latest News

Obituaries

Harbison, Thomas “Tom” LeeRoy

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Thomas "Tom" LeeRoy Harbison, 75, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home in Hagerman.

Obituaries

Moore, Marty Mae

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Marty Mae Moore, 70, a resident of Caldwell, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Fairfield, Idaho.

Obituaries

Lemmon, Irene

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Irene Lemmon, 94, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Briseno Oropeza, Jose Luis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Jose Luis Briseno Oropeza, 52, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home north of Shoshone.

Latest News

Obituaries

Hilt, Cecil Arlan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Cecil Arlan Hilt, 74, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home in Wendell.

Obituaries

Johnson, Colby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Colby Johnson, 28, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in rural Elmore County.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Farm in Buhl to take advantage of geothermal resources

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:38 AM MDT
|
By Kevin Sheridan
Geothermal resources aren’t just for hot springs. One farm in Buhl, formerly Onsen Farm and now under new management, is taking advantage of the geothermal resources in the area.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Farm in Buhl to take advantage of geothermal resources

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Salute to Farmers: Farm in Buhl to take advantage of geothermal resources. The farm plans on adding five new greenhouses.

News

Join KMVT and Make-A-Wish Idaho to raise $35K for wish kids

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:16 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
This year’s Magic Valley Walk for Wishes virtual event aims to raise $30,000 to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Obituaries

Moberg, Wayne Robert

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Wayne Robert Moberg of Buhl, Idaho passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 89.