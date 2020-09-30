Heyburn Citizens ramp-up campaign for city mayor recall

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Heyburn residents will be determining the fate of their mayor in the November election and campaign signs for his recall can now be seen around town.

KMVT has been following this story from the very beginning when a group known as the “Heyburn citizens committee” came forward with several allegations against Mayor Mark Rosa. Some of their concerns are with Rosa’s choice to not delegate the responsibility of hiring and firing employees to the city administrator, as it has been done by past mayors working in a part-time position. Also saying that Rosa has created a hostile environment with council members and city employees.

“Everything that we have accused the mayor of doing, we do have documentations and recordings to back all of our accusations,” said Heather Petersen with the citizens committee.

In August, the citizens committee collected more than 280 signatures in a petition for Heyburn citizens to vote on whether or not they would like to recall their city mayor in the November election. Now the campaign toward his recall continues to heat up and allegations continue to be brought forward.

“The community is very much behind it," Petersen said. “Most people when we take them the forms, and the information that we have, they are shocked they are surprised, and they are upset that a mayor would think that it is OK to treat employees the way that he has.”

KMVT also met with Rosa who says the city should be focused on saving money right now, and claims the previous mayor and city council were financially irresponsible.

“What I want to bring to the city of Heyburn is a difference between a want and a need in city government,” Rosa said. “I also want to put a lot more planning into city government to where we only spend money when it’s needed, as it is needed.”

Mayor Rosa claims that the citizens committee needs to get out of his way, and he plans on becoming more active in sharing his side of the story.

“I would like the four years to see what difference I can make in the city of Heyburn without being obstructed by the little group that are supporters of the former mayor," Rosa said. “I mean, you lost the election. You should get out of the way and let me do my job.”

KMVT will continue to follow this story as things develop and as we get closer to election night.

