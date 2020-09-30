Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher says debate had too many interruptions

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It was a chaotic night on the debate stage Tuesday, as President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met for the first time in Cleveland, Ohio.

Congressman Russ Fulcher (R-ID) said he believes no one won the night. In fact, he said he would not even call it a debate. He said he would call it a philosophical argument.

Fulcher said both candidates were in fighting mode, defending their political careers. He said Trump and Biden’s actions were no surprise. He does not believe any minds were changed by the 90-minute debate.

The big challenge for Trump and Biden looking ahead will be reaching the independent voters. He said all the bickering represents what is happening all over America right now—two different ideas for the country’s future.

“This nation has existed and thrived and prospered on one set of rules generally, and now there are those, including some I serve with that are wanting to change that whole foundation,” said Fulcher.

“We are at a crossroads and 2020 is going to be a year that dictates how this whole nation moves forward,” said Fulcher.

When I asked Fulcher what he is looking for in the next two debates, he said he wants to see more constructive discussions, less interruptions. He wants to see Trump and Biden talk more about their future plans for America.

As for Idaho’s Senators, Sen. James Risch (R-ID) told Gray DC he did not have any plans to watch the debates. Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) declined to comment.

The next presidential debate is October 15 in Miami. Next Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will go head to head at the University of Utah. Fulcher said he thinks the Vice Presidential debate will have more impact for undecided voters.

