Advertisement

O’Neill, Kathleen

September 26, 2020, age 101
Kathleen Ponzo O’Neill (Lambert) died peacefully with her children at her side on September 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 101.
Kathleen Ponzo O’Neill (Lambert) died peacefully with her children at her side on September 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 101.(White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS—Kathleen Ponzo O’Neill (Lambert) died peacefully with her children at her side on September 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 101.

She is survived by her children, John (Cheryl) Ponzo, James (Lynn) Ponzo, Kathryn (Stephen) Schmid, Margaret Anne (Richard) Schrishuhn, Mary Beth (Michael) Witt, Shawn Lambert & Timothy Lambert; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia; and nieces & nephews.  Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Margaret & Nicol “Scottie” Lambert of Scotland; her brother, John; her first husband, John F. Ponzo; and her second husband, John M. O’Neill.

Kathleen was born on February 17, 1919 in Glencraig, Fifeshire, Scotland to Mary Margaret & Nicol. She immigrated to the United States in 1927. Kathleen married John F. Ponzo, her handsome neighbor, in 1939 before he served in World War II.  Over the years, the couple welcomed seven children into their lives.  Kathleen’s children remember her as a loving, generous, supportive mother who encouraged them to trust in God and pursue their goals.Kathleen lived in the northern suburbs of Chicago for the majority of her life and spent her remaining years in Twin Falls, Idaho.  She was an accomplished piano player and an avid golfer and Bridge partner.  She was a kind & charitable individual who enjoyed an active social life and was passionate about participating in community events.  Kathleen was also a dedicated member of St. Edward’s Church in Twin Falls.

A Visitation and Rosary will be held in Twin Falls at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 1st from 5-7:30pm.  A Visitation and Rosary is scheduled for Friday, October 23rd at McMurrough’s Funeral Chapel from 4-8pm in Libertyville.

The Funeral Mass for Kathleen will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Libertyville on Saturday, October 24th at 10 am.  Current health restrictions in both states will apply to service attendance.  The funeral mass will be limited to family.

Kathleen was a strong believer in the value of Catholic Schools; in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Angel Fund at St Edwards Catholic School in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family would like to especially thank Kathleen’s longtime physician Dr. Joseph Ippolitto, the staff of Hospice Visions and the wonderful staff at Bridgeview Estates for their care and support of Kathleen.

Latest News

Obituaries

Silver, Delores Durfee

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Delores Durfee Silver died September 29, 2020 at her home in Jerome.

Obituaries

Ledgerwood, Patricia “Pat” N.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Patricia "Pat" N. Ledgerwood, 82, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home in Wendell.

Obituaries

Barnhart, Janice L.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Janice L. Barnhart, 78, a resident of Buhl, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Desert View Assisted Living in Buhl.

Obituaries

Coates, Ruby E.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Ruby E. Coates, 90, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Twin Falls Manor in Twin Falls.

Latest News

Obituaries

Buster, Carl E.

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Carl E. Buster, 84, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Harbison, Thomas “Tom” LeeRoy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Thomas "Tom" LeeRoy Harbison, 75, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home in Hagerman.

Obituaries

Green, Dan G

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Dan G Green, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by family.

Obituaries

Moore, Marty Mae

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Marty Mae Moore, 70, a resident of Caldwell, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Fairfield, Idaho.

Obituaries

Lemmon, Irene

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Irene Lemmon, 94, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Briseno Oropeza, Jose Luis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Jose Luis Briseno Oropeza, 52, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home north of Shoshone.