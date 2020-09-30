Paul Thompson — Legislative District 24, Representative, position A

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Paul Thompson is a Constitution candidate running for Legislative District 24 representative, position A. He is running against Republican incumbent Lance Clow.

Education and training:

Graduated from Trinidad High School in Trinidad, Colorado – 1985

Past President/Chairman of:

I have been a volunteer in school classrooms, tutored students with reading challenges, and led volunteer groups in replanting burned-out public lands. I regularly attend weekly City Council meetings and actively participate in communicating with my government, addressing matters of constitutional interest.

Professional associations:

1998-present: Founder of Wilderness Adventure Ministries

2013-present: Co-Founder and Stateside director of New Horizon Home in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

2017-present: Contract Chaplain with St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Served as vice president, president, and executive board member in the Utah/Idaho Southern Baptist Convention

Awards and Achievements:

Regular contributor to the Pastors Corner for the Times-News.

A regular participant with weekly Pastors Round Table on KLIX.

Successfully climbed to the summit of Mt. Borah several times, ran two full-marathons and two half-marathons.

Volunteer and youth leadership activities:

Disaster Relief Volunteer for Southern Baptist “Send Relief”, being deployed to flood areas, collapsed mines, and other locations in crisis.

Hosted foreign exchange students in high school and college-level programs, as well as short-term language immersion programs.

Coached city-hosted youth sports teams.

Opened my home up to troubled teens and young adults getting on their feet.

Why are you running for office?

As a values voter, I look for someone who is consistent with their party platform and in alignment with my values. I was an Independent for most of my early voting days, usually voting Republican and upon occasion willing to vote 3rd party. Historically, I have been pleased to support the Republican candidates because the party platform was the closest expression of my values. However, with a lack of accountability from the party a shift begins. The shift of candidates can happen slowly and without notice, until everyone wakes up one day and wonders “how did we get here?” As a principled voter, I will strive to be a responsible representative.

I want a party to hold its candidates accountable to the platform they were elected under. I want the voter to know that the person they elected to represent them at the statehouse will do so consistently and in line with what they told voters when asking for their vote. That is the kind of person I look for when I’m voting and it is the kind of Representative I want to be.

I would be pleased to play an active role in preserving the peaceful way of living we enjoy in Idaho. The only way to live out our State Motto, Esto Perpetua, is for the people of the State of Idaho to remember her origins and strive to preserve who we are and protect our State’s integrity for the next generation. A healthy, intentional endurance is required in such a task.

How will your experience help you in this position?

I have a vast array of experience in the Magic Valley and in Idaho. I have been active in all communities I have lived in. For the majority of the years as a bi-vocational pastor, I have had employment in many other fields and have worked with many people. I have displayed the ability to work efficiently with a diverse group of people. I am regularly in situations that require a plan of action to move forward. I’m a principled man and pleased to represent my neighbors if they would be willing to elect me for such a responsibility as this.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

If you want a limited government, then you will want someone like me to represent you and our shared values at the statehouse; but if you think an unlimited government is what you want then any of the others will do. If you value life from fertilization to natural death, without exception, choose me; but if you have no regard for your preborn neighbor then any of the others will do. If you want to make the decisions regarding your children’s education and what is best for them, then elect me; but if you want the government to decide this for you, any of the others will do. If you want to be represented at the statehouse by someone who shares these values, vote for me on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for Idaho State Representative, District 24 – Seat A. I will be a responsible Representative and accountable to my stated values according to the Constitution of Idaho and the United States.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office? How would you accomplish this?

In a Constitutional Republic, the only way “we the people” can accomplish anything is to function inside our Constitution.

1) I will hope to work with others to find a path to liberate the state of Idaho from the Federal Department of Education.

2) I will work with others to defend human life, from fertilization to natural death without exceptions.

3) I will strive to remind Idaho lawmakers that where we have a partnership with the federal government; Idaho knows better on how to manage our own public lands.

4) There is no way to have an honest conversation about the rising tax issues until we have a sober discussion on how we spend our money - followed by definite and permanent spending cuts. Idaho has a constitutionally mandated balanced budget practice, but we cannot talk about reducing or eliminating income and property taxes until we stop spending money in unnecessary places. If elected I realize I will be a super-minority third-party Representative. However, I will work hard with anyone on any constitutional matter. The State of Idaho is not governed by elected people, we are governed by a Constitution that we agree to live by. This is what has historically given Idaho citizens the life we enjoy. We must do all we can today to secure this for those who come behind us.

What do you want voters to know about you?

www.VotePaulThompson.com

https://www.facebook.com/VotePaulThompson

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChxPw3ANYqjX2ABr1rcx7yQ/videos

https://www.instagram.com/votepaulthompson

