Robert Bradford — Bellevue City Council

(KMVT/KSVT) - Robert Bradford is running for Bellevue City Council. He is running against incumbents Doug Brown, Gregory Cappel and Tammy E. Davis for one of three spots on the council.

The following are responses from the candidate to a questionnaire KMVT sent:

Biography:

Born and raised in Sacramento with a family of three siblings. Graduated from Grant High School, playing baseball and soccer. Moved to the Wood River Valley in 1989 and have worked professionally as a drywall finisher. I’ve lived in Bellevue on and off for the past 31 years. Starting in 2016 I volunteered for the yearly Toy Run started by my father in law, Mike Kelly. I’m married and a father of five children, from ages 5 to 28.

What office are you running for?

I am running for Bellevue City Council because I’m curious about where all our tax dollars go. I’m concerned about whatever the people want because I feel that we do not have a voice. I want to change the way the city is run, for example enforcing the ordinances that are already established. I want to be the voice of the people. I will be going door to door to ask questions about what’s important to the citizens of Bellevue. I will practice safe measures, wearing a mask and keeping my distance but I really want people to feel like they have someone representing their thoughts and ideas.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

I offer myself as a hard working man: I am not a politician and that is why I am a voice for the people, by the people. And I want to show my son that anything is possible that you put your mind to.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office? How would you accomplish this?

I hope to accomplish change.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.