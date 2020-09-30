Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Tubbs’ Berry Farm prides itself on being part of the community

“We wanted to give our children the opportunity to grow up having that farm experience, so that was one of the main reasons we started”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - When you think of farming in the Magic Valley, you might not think of berries.

But Tubbs' Berry Farm in Twin Falls does just that and more.

“We currently have raspberries in production," Co-owner Heidi Tubbs said. "We mostly u-pick, and we also grow seed garlic and in the fall we have a big pumpkin patch and also do a straw maze and playground.”

Heidi Tubbs and her husband Kirk started the operation about 15 years ago. They’ve expanded from trials in their backyard to around 50 acres of land today.

“We have headed into a different direction than we ever thought we would, Tubbs said. "If you would have told us 10 years ago that we were going to have a giant straw maze and pumpkin patch, we would have thought that that was crazy. But, that’s one of the things that has happened and the agritourism has become a big part of the farm.”

Tubbs' Berry Farm takes pride in being a part of the community.

“The fall is really, really fun," Tubbs said. "A lot of the people that come out, I think they see us as grandpa’s farm. This is they’re family’s farm and that’s neat to share that with our community, that they come out every year and visit their farm.”

Both Heidi and Kirk grew up around farming but never inherited anything.

They decided to start their own farm because of the lifestyle of honest, hard work.

“We wanted to give our children the opportunity to grow up having that farm experience, so that was one of the main reasons we started,” Tubbs said.

