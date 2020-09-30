Advertisement

Sen. Crapo meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

“She is preeminently qualified and has assured me she will interpret the law as it is written.”
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN/KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday morning.

Crapo, who serves on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, met the current U.S. Circuit Court judge who is President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I had a great meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett today to discuss her fitness for the Supreme Court,” said Crapo following the meeting. “Her legal acumen, commitment to the Constitution and scholarly experience are exemplary. Judge Barrett is conscientious in her application of jurisprudential principles. She is preeminently qualified and has assured me she will interpret the law as it is written. I look forward to her coming before the Judiciary Committee in a couple of weeks to speak further about her experience and qualifications, and to answer questions about her judicial philosophy more deeply.”..

According to a news release, meetings and phone calls with Senators mark the start of Judge Barrett’s confirmation process.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

