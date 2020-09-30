Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are expected over the next week as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The placement of this upper level ridge has also allowed the smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in California to remain to our west for the past several days. However, since this upper level ridge has been pretty stationary, that has allowed this smoke to really get caught up in the upper-level circulation, and that upper-level circulation is going to bring some of that smoke into our area as we head into tonight and the end of the work week. This means that we are going to have smoky/hazy skies out there for tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, so enjoy the smoke-free skies while we have them. We may also have smoky/hazy skies this weekend and early next week, but an upper level disturbance that is going to pass by our area on Friday may push this upper level ridge far enough to the west to give us a little bit of a break from the smoke.

In terms of temperatures, they are going to be very consistent and very pleasant as we go through the next week. Highs in the Wood River Valley are generally going to be in the mid 70s and highs in the Magic Valley are generally going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and these high temperatures are about ten degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. Low temperatures over the next week are also going to be above average for this time of year as lows are generally going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be an issue over the next week as Idaho standard winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are expected more often than not.

Overall, outside of the smoke/haze, we are going to have extremely nice fall weather over the next week, so definitely get outside and enjoy it as much as you can!

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Winds: SW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 81

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: North to South 5-15 mph. High: 76

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies after midnight. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 43

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SSE to NW 5-15 mph. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Winds: NNW to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 76

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 43

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. High: 78 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. High: 75 Low: 42

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 78 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 73 Low: 42

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 80 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 75 Low: 43

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 79 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 75 Low: 42

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 79

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 74

