Twin Falls County stands ready for absentee ballots, early voters

More than 11,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Twin Falls County
The ballot drop box for Twin Falls County outside the County West building
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the Presidential Election coming in just over a month there has been a lot of talk about absentee ballots having issues around the country.

Putting you first we spoke with the Twin Falls County Clerk’s Office how it is dealing with the high number of absentee ballots this year. The clerk says there more than 11,000 absentee ballots have been requested this year and those will all be mailed by Oct. 2. County Clerk Kristina Glascock said they have received some calls from people asking why they received an absentee ballot after forgetting they requested one for the November election when they had to request for an absentee ballot for the May Primary election when it was all mail in.

While this election is expected to have record voters, the Twin Falls Clerk’s Office said staff will be ready and absentee ballots and early voting ballots get counted as they are received.

“They’re actually scanned as they’re coming in, we cannot release results until Election Day,” Glascock said. “Absentee ballots — we can actually, the week before the election, we can open those, open and start scanning those, but we won’t release any results until election night.”

Glascock said if someone is voting absentee to read the instructions that come with the ballot and return it using the privacy envelope and the return envelope with the outside signed. Several other states have been dealing with issues of “naked ballots,” which are absentee ballots returned without the privacy envelope and are not counted. The Twin Falls County Clerk’s office said in Idaho the ballots will still be counted even if they are not in the second privacy envelope, but they do say to use them.

The clerk’s office said they have had some calls from people saying they received an absentee ballot, but don’t know why.

“A lot of people, I think forgot that they requested one, during the May election they were able to check that box,” Glascock said. “People need to know that’s why they’re receiving a ballot because they requested one. That is your official ballot, we would like you to vote that and get it back to us before Nov. 3.”

Absentee ballots can be mailed back, turned into the county clerk’s office or ballot drop boxes. More information can be found at Idaho Votes website.

