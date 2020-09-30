Valley pulls off the three-game sweep over Dietrich; local scores

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Dietrich hosted Valley in a non-conference match, their lone meeting of the season.

We take you to the second set, the Vikings already won the first.

Jenna Christensen back to serve, no one can handle her offering and it’s an ace for the junior.

Railey Hodges pays them back as her serve is curving and with some heat.

Then Ashlyn Wells on the attack, that kill is good and she gives her Blue Devils a one point lead.

A few plays later, Michelle Hurtado gets the serve over, Vikings set up serve-receive and Greta Morgan happily gets the kill off the double blockers.

This Viking squad is full of seniors and Valley gets the the 3-0 sweep.

The Vikings travel to Grace Wednesday, while the Blue Devils host Hagerman on Thursday.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0: 25-21, 25-11, 25-17

Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0: 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 | Leading the offense was Piper Newton with 32 assists. Addison Fullmer and Kaitlin Evans led the offense in kills with 9 and 8 respectively. On the back line our defense was led by Brinley Iverson and Addison Fullmer with 11 digs each.

The Bruins will be back in action on Thursday at Minico against Minico and Filer.

Lighthouse Christian 3, Murtaugh 0: 25-15 25-17 25-11 | Kynlee Thornton scored 17 kills. Maddy Setler produced 19 assists. Lauren Gomez recorded 15 digs.

Castleford 3, Hagerman 0: 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

BOYS SOCCER:

Burley 4, Mountain Home 1

Jerome 4, Twin Falls 3: The Tigers won on a late penalty kick. After being down 3-1 at the half, the "Bruins showed resolve and worked their way back to 3-3″, according to head coach Carey Farnsworth. Ryker Waters had 8 saves in the game. Goal scorers were Steven Thueson (x2) and Will Botch.

Canyon Ridge 6, Hillcrest 0: The win moves the Riverhawks to 11-1 overall. Goalkeeper Eli Cook kept another clean sheet, his sixth of the season. Goal scorers and assists were: Alimasi Jamari (2 goals 1 assist), Denis Malanda (2 goals), Alex DeLaTorre (1 goal 1 assist), Ajad Magar (1 goal 1 assist), Michael DeLaTorre (1 assist).

GIRLS SOCCER:

Burley 2, Mountain Home 1

Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0: Ava Schroeder recorded 2 goals, while Tiffany Humphries added one.

