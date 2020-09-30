Wendell High School to close until Oct. 5

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Wendell High School will be shut down until October 5 due to a positive COVID-19 case.

According to Superintendent Tim Perrigot, Wendell received guidance from the South Central Public Health District and decided this was the best move, especially since the student was in close proximity to other students.

Wendell will provide virtual instruction through Schoology and activities are still scheduled.

Crews will deep clean and sanitize the building in the meantime.

This decision doesn’t affect the elementary and middle school students.

