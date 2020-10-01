A play written by inmates, ‘Sentences’ to be performed at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A unique performance is going to be put on this Friday night at the College of Southern Idaho.

Written by inmates in the Idaho State Penitentiary, ‘Sentences’ gives an inside look into the lives of prisoners.

“For the past 3 years Shane Brown, primarily, and me to a lesser extent have been volunteering at the Idaho State Penitentiary to teach creative writing to inmates, and from that we’ve curated the best of their writings over the past 3 years into a performing arts piece,” said Camille Barigar, the director of the Community Enrichment Office at CSI.

While the show may not have fancy costumes and elaborate sets, the words that are spoken are powerful.

“I think that people will be pleasantly surprised, because these are not stories about bad things happening in prison, they are about people’s lives, most of the things they write about are their lives before they went to prison and one of their goals is they want people to see them as humans and not just a number on a cell,” said Shane Brown, a theater instructor at CSI.

This is the first show going to be performed at the College of Southern Idaho since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets will be sold to see the show in person, or you can watch it online through their new streaming service.

“We’ve got cameras, we figured out the operating system the delivery platform and so now people no matter where they live can watch this show from the privacy of their own living rooms,” said Barigar.

The audience will walk away from the hour and fifteen minute performance with a deeper understanding of how similar we all are.

“If you are willing to open up your mind and probably be honest that their stories are pretty similar to your stories or people that you know. You hear these themes of what childhood is like and how they’ve re-examined their childhoods, of course there are themes of addiction and mental illness,” said Barigar.

For more information, visit their website.

