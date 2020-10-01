Badger Fire reaches 91% contained, change of command slated for Thursday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Badger Fire is now 91% contained and has burned 89,847 acres.

Command of the fire will transfer from Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 to incident Management Team 3 Thursday evening at 8 p.m.

Area of recent burnout operations were being patrolled and mopped up on Thursday. Other areas of the fire line perimeter will be patrolled by air, according to a news release.

October 1, 2020 - Final Operational Briefing with Operations Section Chief Issac Powning. #badgerfire Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Thursday, October 1, 2020

On Tuesday, firing operations were conducted in the drainages in the Rock Creek area to reinforce existing lines and remove fuel adjacent to the line.

Crews are dropping snags along roads and campgrounds continue.

Crews are conducting firing operations in the Third Fork of Rock Creek, Little Fork Creek and off the 538 Road at Buttars Creek, creating the smoke column from the #badgerfire area. Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

