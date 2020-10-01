Badger Fire reaches 91% contained, change of command slated for Thursday night
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Badger Fire is now 91% contained and has burned 89,847 acres.
Command of the fire will transfer from Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 to incident Management Team 3 Thursday evening at 8 p.m.
Area of recent burnout operations were being patrolled and mopped up on Thursday. Other areas of the fire line perimeter will be patrolled by air, according to a news release.
On Tuesday, firing operations were conducted in the drainages in the Rock Creek area to reinforce existing lines and remove fuel adjacent to the line.
Crews are dropping snags along roads and campgrounds continue.
