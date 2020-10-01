Advertisement

Boise State releases eight-game schedule

BSU’s home opener is Utah State on Oct. 24
Boise State releases the 2020 football schedule.
Boise State releases the 2020 football schedule. (Boise State Athletics)(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Mountain West Conference dropped the 2020 football schedule Thursday and we have a glance at Boise State’s eight-game schedule that begins three weeks from Saturday.

The Broncos' home games feature Utah State for the season opener on Oct. 24, Brigham Young University on Nov. 7, Colorado State on Nov. 14 and San Jose State on November 28.

BSU sent a message to ticket holders saying right now there will be no fans allowed in the stands, per the local health restrictions set by Central District Health. All athletic venues are still closed to the general public.

The away contests will include Air Force on Halloween, Hawaii on Nov. 21, and wrapping the regular season at UNLV Dec. 5 and Wyoming on Dec. 12.

The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19.

There won’t be two separate divisions.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson commented on the change, “the shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

