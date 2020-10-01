Advertisement

Community gathers to thank first responders and firefighters for their work on the Badger Fire

Members of the community got together to thank the Rock Creek Fire Protection District as well as the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department.
Members of the community got together to thank the Rock Creek Fire Protection District as well as the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Members of Twin Falls County, the Rock Creek Cabin Association, as well as the Rock Creek Subdivision got together to hold a thank you dinner for Rock Creek Firefighters and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

They wanted to thank them for all the work they did with the Badger Fire, especially with the evacuations.

Rock Creek Fire Chief Aaron Zent says although it is their job, it is still very nice for these people to come together for a little extra thank you.

“It was a great gesture from them, and we were fortunate to come to the station and host this for us and we are looking for some time to relax now that it’s been a busy few weeks,” Zent said.

He said he enjoyed getting to hear comments from the residents who came about how they handled the Badger Fire evacuations.

