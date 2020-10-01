Advertisement

Extended Idaho tax deadline approaches Oct. 15

Taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file must send in their return and full payment by Oct. 15.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file must send in their return and full payment by Oct. 15.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the income tax filing deadline was initially extended from April 15 to June 15.

Idaho law allows taxpayers to avoid a penalty for filing a late return if they have an extension. But people will still owe 4% interest on any tax due that wasn’t paid by June 15, according to a news release.

“We expect to receive about 45,000 individual income tax returns in October,” said Tax Commission Chairman Tom Harris. “That’s in addition to the 892,000 returns we’ve received so far this year.”

People can file income tax returns electronically and may qualify to file online for free. Visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile to learn more. People also can pay taxes electronically through tax.idaho.gov/epay. The free Quick Pay option lets you make a payment without creating a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account.

