Gooding School District explains COVID-19 notification procedure

If parents have questions, they can call their child’s school to ask.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Viewers contact KMVT with concerns about COVID-19 cases in the Gooding School District.

Putting you first, KMVT reached out and got answers on how the district notifies parents of cases.

Superintendent Spencer Larsen tells KMVT the school district notifies parents of cases in their child’s school through email, and if no email was given, they notify them with a phone call.

Right now, they only notify parents whose children go to the school where a case was confirmed, meaning for example, a parent of a elementary schooler won’t be notified of a case in the high school if they don’t have a child in that school, Larsen explained.

“It usually says something in effect to as we contact trace and find that your student had direct exposure, you’ll be notified individually,” Larsen said.

Larsen also said as of Thursday morning, they’ve had 5 cases in staff members, and two cases among students since the beginning of the school year.

He also reminds parents that if they have questions, they can call their child’s school and ask.

