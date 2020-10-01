Advertisement

Gov. Brad Little to host press conference Thursday afternoon on Idaho Rebounds plan

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is set to discuss Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan. The press conference is Thursday at 1 p.m. from the state Capitol.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state in Capitol Room at 1 p.m. The conference will be streamed to the public online.

The press conference will be streamed live in this story.

Idaho has been in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan since June 13, with assessments done every two weeks.

On Tuesday, Little participated in an an AARP discussion answering the public’s questions about the coronavirus and the November election.

COVID-19 Update with Gov. Little

Stay informed with the latest information. Join AARP Idaho, Idaho Governor Brad Little and health experts for a statewide telephone town to discuss the most recent Coronavirus news and updates. This is an interactive call and participants are encouraged to dial-in and ask questions. To call into the event directly, please dial 1-866-767-0637.

Posted by AARP Idaho on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

