Gov. Brad Little to host press conference Thursday afternoon on Idaho Rebounds plan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state in Capitol Room at 1 p.m. The conference will be streamed to the public online.
The press conference will be streamed live in this story.
Idaho has been in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan since June 13, with assessments done every two weeks.
On Tuesday, Little participated in an an AARP discussion answering the public’s questions about the coronavirus and the November election.
