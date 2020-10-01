High school roundup
Here is a recap of area scores
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:38 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -
BOYS SOCCER:
Wendell 5, Kimberly 3
GIRLS SOCCER:
Kimberly 2, Wendell 0
Buhl 2, Gooding 1
VOLLEYBALL:
Declo 3, Gooding 1: Senior night in Declo for Setter Jaeli Garrard. Declo rallied in the 1st game and won 25-23. Gooding took game 2 with a score of 25-14. Third game was back and forth, with Declo on top 26-24. Game 4 both teams fought for every point but the Hornets won 25-23.
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.