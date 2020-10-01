Advertisement

High school roundup

Here is a recap of area scores
Declo posed for a picture after the Gooding match.
Declo posed for a picture after the Gooding match.(Amy Christopherson)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:38 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

BOYS SOCCER:

Wendell 5, Kimberly 3

GIRLS SOCCER:

Kimberly 2, Wendell 0

Buhl 2, Gooding 1

VOLLEYBALL:

Declo 3, Gooding 1: Senior night in Declo for Setter Jaeli Garrard. Declo rallied in the 1st game and won 25-23. Gooding took game 2 with a score of 25-14. Third game was back and forth, with Declo on top 26-24. Game 4 both teams fought for every point but the Hornets won 25-23.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CSI women’s basketball welcomes newcomers from across the world.

Updated: 16 hours ago
CSI women’s basketball welcomes newcomers from across the world. Two new players hail from Australia, one from New Zealand.

Sports

CSI women’s basketball welcomes newcomers from across the world

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
CSI women’s basketball welcomes newcomers from across the world. Two new players hail from Australia, one from New Zealand.

Sports

Valley pulls off the three-game sweep over Dietrich; local scores

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
A senior-laden Valley team got the win at Dietrich.

Sports

Vikings got the road win on Tuesday

Updated: 23 hours ago
Here's a roundup of high school scores from around the area as provided to us by coaches.

Latest News

Sports

Bring out the brooms, Shoshone earns the sweep

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:31 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Shoshone swept Oakley by the final of 27-25, 25-23 and 25-19.

Sports

Oakley battled, but couldn't defeat the Indians

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:15 AM MDT
Indians swept the Hornets, 27-25, 25-23 and 25-19.

Sports

Play of the Week: Raft River’s Seth Tracy.

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:05 AM MDT

News

How do school administrators approach athletics when air quality becomes an issue?

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:46 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
The combination of the Badger Fire and other fires throughout the western U.S., smoke continues to fill the sky in the Magic Valley.

Sports

Play of the Week: Raft River’s Seth Tracy

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:35 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Play of the Week: Raft River’s Seth Tracy. The Trojan’s diving catch is the top prep play of the week

Sports

CSI softball looks to make up for lost time this fall

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
CSI softball looks to make up for lost time this fall. The Golden Eagles play fall scrimmages at home the next three weekends.