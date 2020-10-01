High school roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

BOYS SOCCER:

Wendell 5, Kimberly 3

GIRLS SOCCER:

Kimberly 2, Wendell 0

Buhl 2, Gooding 1

VOLLEYBALL:

Declo 3, Gooding 1: Senior night in Declo for Setter Jaeli Garrard. Declo rallied in the 1st game and won 25-23. Gooding took game 2 with a score of 25-14. Third game was back and forth, with Declo on top 26-24. Game 4 both teams fought for every point but the Hornets won 25-23.

